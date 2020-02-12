DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Evoqua Water Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.69. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $251,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

