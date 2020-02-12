DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 39,759 Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.