DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,698 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Crown by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd increased its holdings in Crown by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 472,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.07 and a 1-year high of $80.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.90.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

