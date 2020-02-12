DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 19,257 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,257 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of VF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 7.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of VF during the third quarter valued at $8,841,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

