Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives €36.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.45 ($42.39).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW stock traded up €0.26 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €33.23 ($38.64). 2,178,010 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.77. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.