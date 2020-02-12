Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,493,000 after buying an additional 211,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

