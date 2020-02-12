DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 500 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $120,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total transaction of $117,505.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total transaction of $1,238,349.56.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $247.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.14 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $248.04.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

