DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on February 25th

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

DHT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 85.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DHT has a payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DHT to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.8%.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $841.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. DHT has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. DHT had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.