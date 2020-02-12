Digital Gold Price Reaches $49.36 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for about $49.36 or 0.00480750 BTC on exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $175,273.00 and approximately $7.14 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,551 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

