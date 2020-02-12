Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $554.36 million, a PE ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

