Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $554.36 million, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Earnings History for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.