Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $554.36 million, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.