Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $41.13, 1,440,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,045,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.