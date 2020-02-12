DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Trading Up 5.9%

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07, approximately 137,341 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 52,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRTT shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get DIRTT Environmental alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Calkins bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. Also, Director John Elliott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,338 shares of company stock worth $153,645.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the third quarter worth about $23,514,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $3,733,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $22,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.