Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up about 1.3% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.04. 1,608,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

