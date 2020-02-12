Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (4.70) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Diurnal Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 26.50 ($0.35). 344,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,428. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. Diurnal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 47 ($0.62).

In related news, insider Martin Whitaker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,865.82).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. Its product pipeline includes Infacort for use in children suffering from adrenal insufficiency; and Chronocort, which completed Phase III clinical trials targeting congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adult patients, as well as adrenal insufficiency.

