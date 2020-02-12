Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.29. Dixie Group shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 12,496 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Get Dixie Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dixie Group stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,063,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Dixie Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 6.50% of Dixie Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.