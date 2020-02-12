Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $170.67 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $382.26 million and $170.67 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, SouthXchange and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00759277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007315 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00033274 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,281,908,986 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, Graviex, BiteBTC, Instant Bitex, Livecoin, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Gate.io, C-Patex, cfinex, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Mercatox, Exrates, CoinExchange, C-CEX, Indodax, Fatbtc, Coinsquare, Ovis, Cryptomate, BCEX, Tidex, FreiExchange, ZB.COM, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Bitsane, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Tripe Dice Exchange, Poloniex, Bits Blockchain, Cryptohub, Coinbe, Kraken, Bitbns, YoBit, BTC Trade UA, Exmo, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Koineks, SouthXchange, CoinFalcon, Robinhood, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Coindeal and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

