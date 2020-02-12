Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.23-2.29 for the period.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $45.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

