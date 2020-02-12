Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.23-2.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.23-2.29 EPS.

DEI traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,532. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

DEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

