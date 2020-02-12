Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.945 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.