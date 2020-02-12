Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

EGIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,443. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

In other Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager James C. Camp acquired 3,000 shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,790.00.

