Eagle Materials, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.98. 29,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,458. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.11. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.