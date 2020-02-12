easyJet’s (EZJ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,240 ($16.31) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Main First Bank raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price target (up previously from GBX 1,240 ($16.31)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,419.10 ($18.67).

Shares of easyJet stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,528 ($20.10). 1,218,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,452.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,233.05. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Also, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, with a total value of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,948 over the last three months.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

