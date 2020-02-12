El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. El Pollo LoCo posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo LoCo.

LOCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price objective on El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.27 million, a PE ratio of -478.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

