Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Announces Earnings Results

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,372. Electromed has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $11.23.

ELMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Electromed in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

