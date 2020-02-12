Ellaism (ELLA) Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 31.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $40,163.00 and $27.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

