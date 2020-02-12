Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 181 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.8% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PEP opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $146.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

