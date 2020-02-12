Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
EMCF traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. 768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998. Emclaire Financial has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.48.
Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter.
Emclaire Financial Company Profile
Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.
