Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EMCF traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. 768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998. Emclaire Financial has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emclaire Financial stock. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the quarter. Emclaire Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 2.48% of Emclaire Financial worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

