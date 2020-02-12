Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 401.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 381,000 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 369,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,663,000 after purchasing an additional 360,690 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 348,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. HSBC cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.29. 1,706,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,661. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

