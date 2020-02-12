Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

ENGGF opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Enagas has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78.

About Enagas

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

