ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

