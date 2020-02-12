Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 50550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Engagement Labs Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

