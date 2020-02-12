EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

EQT has a payout ratio of -66.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EQT to earn ($0.18) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -66.7%.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 128,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. EQT has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

