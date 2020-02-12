EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). EQT posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EQT.

Several analysts have commented on EQT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

EQT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,467,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,604. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EQT has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

