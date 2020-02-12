Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $13,568,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,683.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $9.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $623.56. The stock had a trading volume of 355,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,260. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $385.91 and a 52 week high of $619.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.63.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.22.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

