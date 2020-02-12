Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 24.42-25.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.Equinix also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $575.22.

EQIX stock traded up $8.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $622.15. The company had a trading volume of 51,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix has a 1 year low of $385.91 and a 1 year high of $619.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $591.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.63.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,683.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

