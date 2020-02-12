Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after buying an additional 493,914 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,148,000 after buying an additional 132,050 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

EQR traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,427. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $71.87 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total transaction of $372,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Insiders sold 93,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,578 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

