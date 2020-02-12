Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$19.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.81.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$17.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.92. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$12.49 and a 52 week high of C$25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$50,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.