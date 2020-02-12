ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) SVP Alyson S. Barclay Sells 6,211 Shares of Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alyson S. Barclay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of ESCO Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $890,677.26.

ESE stock opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,199 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 378.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

