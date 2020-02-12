Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESPR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

ESPR stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $66.20. 712,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,679. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 655,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

