Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.29 and last traded at $64.65, approximately 33,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 525,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4,267.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

