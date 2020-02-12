Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

ESNT stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,354. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $128,597.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,363,920.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,412. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Essent Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

