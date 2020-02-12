EUNO Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $174,227.00 and $13,877.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005585 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000650 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 105.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,951,328 coins and its circulating supply is 31,986,622 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

