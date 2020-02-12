Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues Earnings Results

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.95-0.95 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ~$0.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $147.26. The company had a trading volume of 745,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,249. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,319,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,099,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

