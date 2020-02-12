Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock remained flat at $$1.40 on Tuesday. 191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.96%.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

