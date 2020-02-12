EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $3.54. EVINE Live shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 45,211 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $257.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get EVINE Live alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVINE Live stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.97% of EVINE Live worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for EVINE Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVINE Live and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.