Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193,361 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Exelon worth $99,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,723 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721,383 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after buying an additional 913,271 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

EXC opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

