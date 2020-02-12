Exelon (NYSE:EXC) PT Raised to $59.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Exelon to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE EXC traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 117.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.