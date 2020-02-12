Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after buying an additional 269,526 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after buying an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

