Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.76. 13,719,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

